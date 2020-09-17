  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks taunhausov pod grazhdanstvo

Toslak, Turkey
from € 215,000
;
About the complex

We present to your attention the elite complex of townhouses for Turkish citizenship. Konakly District.

 

PROJECT FEEDS:

  • Elite real estate with an appropriate level of service and the latest technology.
  • A special atmosphere of suburban life with the comfort of a managed complex and a new circle of communication.
  • A unique design project with pools close to the balconies. Directly from the apartment — to the pool!
  • Panoramic view of the Mediterranean Sea.
  • High investment potential.
  • Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship for investments!
  • No analogues! A project with a non-standard concept for an unforgettable sea vacation.

 

LOCATION: Alanya District: Conakly. Resort district 8 km from the center of Alanya, there are hotels and luxurious residences, villa complexes. 110 km from Antalya Airport. Near the complex there is a recreation area in a coniferous forest with barbecue facilities and a panorama of the sea. 350 meters to the exit on the Antalya-Mersin highway, convenient transport interchange.

The complex is 300 meters from comfortable sandy beaches with breakwater.

 

CHARACTERISTICS: The project occupies a plot of 5000 m2. consists of 8 two-story blocks between which there are pools adjacent to the balconies of apartments on the ground floor. Only 36 apartments.

Start of construction: June 2022. Completion: May 2024.

 

VIDNEY CHARACTERISTICS: From all apartments views of the pool, complex territory, nature, surroundings, sea.

 

APARTMENTS: Two-level townhouses 2 + 1 with a spacious living room of 29 m2, total area of 91 m2. Ceilings 3.5 m high. 2 combined bathrooms

 

INFRASTRUCTURE: Large outdoor pools and indoor winter pool, fitness room, Turkish baths, steam room, sauna, relaxation area, restaurant ( cafe ), children's playground, lobby, well-groomed green area,  recreation areas and barbecue, car parking, electric generator, transfer to the beach.

 

PAYMENT SATES: During construction, you have a great opportunity to purchase apartments by the sea with interest-free installments, with a first contribution of 30%

 

The elite townhouse complex in the Konakly area — will give you a truly luxurious stay on the Mediterranean Sea!

 

 

About the area:

Konakly – a small resort in southern Turkey, on the Mediterranean Sea, located 12 km west of the city of Alanya. The population of – 30,000, most of which work in the field of tourism services, and also engaged in farming.

Conakly – is a charming resort town that provides an opportunity to retire from the bustle of the city and stress, and at the same time brings you closer to public life due to its proximity to important business, commercial, cultural, art and entertainment centers, the proximity of the beach and public transport stops. An excellent location allows you to enjoy the warm sea, excellent weather, unity with nature, and when you miss civilization, quickly find yourself in the center of Alanya. Also, pine forest and orange plantations not only saturate the air with pleasant aromas here, but also make it healing.

New building location
Toslak, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 80 000 m
Sea 300 m
Shop 800 m
Kindergarten 1 000 m
School 1 000 m
Transport stop 300 m
