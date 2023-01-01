  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe

Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 135,000

Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 135,000
Residential complex Investicionnyy lyuksovyy kompleks v Gazipashe
About the complex

We are glad to introduce a new investment complex with its own infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha area, 1,500 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with a closed territory and with excellent social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 5300 m2. Number of apartments — 68.

  • Start date — 02/01/2023
  • End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 70 m2
  • Three-room apartments 2 + 1, with an area of 90 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Cinema
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Billiards
  • Tennis court
  • Playground
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 1500 meters

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 45.0 – 60.0
Price per m², € 1 999 – 2 987
Apartment price, € 124 000 – 139 000
Gazipasa, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 10 000 m
Sea 1 200 m
Shop 200 m
Kindergarten 500 m
School 500 m
Transport stop 200 m

