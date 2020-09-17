  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks

Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 188,300
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks
About the complex

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the elite area of Alanya — Both, 1300 meters from the golden sandy beaches of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is nine five-story blocks with a closed territory and one block for internal infrastructure, a complex with excellent social multiple infrastructure. Both have a unique and beautiful view of Alanya and stand out for their nature and clean air, and there are already quite a lot of opportunities for a full-fledged urban life.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 19400 m2.

  • Start date — 09/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 09/01/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 60 m2
  • Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 131 m2
  • Two-level three-room garden duplexes 2 + 1, with an area of 127 m2
  • Two-level four-room garden duplexes 3 + 1, with an area of 207 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceiling
  • Modern interior doors

The new investment complex in Oba will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Infinity pool
  • Waterpark
  • Cafe / Restaurant
  • Cinema
  • Spa center
  • Massage rooms
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Meditation Zone / Yogi
  • Fitness center
  • Children's playroom
  • Playground
  • Reception
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator
  • Distance to the sea: 1300 meters

 

About the area:

Both – are the well-known green part of Alanya and compared to other areas, high-rise buildings are prohibited there. So the complexes have more green areas and infrastructure. Recently, due to the new hospital ( Alanya Aladdin Keikubat University ) the center of Alanya moved to Oba. In addition, the new Alanya Municipality building is also under construction in Oba in Alanya. Many buyers prefer to buy apartments in Oba because of their proximity to all social amenities.

On the other hand, Both also have a fantastic one. embankment and beach clubs. People who live in Oba have an excellent city center besides the promenade. In the center of Oba there are some good restaurants. Twice a week, the fruit and vegetable market also takes place. The area is easily accessible by embankment or ring road.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 55.0 – 70.0
Price per m², € 1 146 – 3 445
Apartment price, € 77 000 – 195 500
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 90.0 – 130.0
Price per m², € 1 227 – 2 160
Apartment price, € 155 000 – 201 000
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Property cost, €
Apartments Villa
Area, m² 160.0
Price per m², € 1 420
Apartment price, € 235 000
Apartments Apartment
Area, m² 50.0 – 67.0
Price per m², € 1 927 – 3 269
Apartment price, € 115 000 – 215 000
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 40 000 m
Sea 1 300 m
Shop 100 m
Kindergarten 100 m
Transport stop 50 m
School 100 m

Video Review of Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks

Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy lyuksovy zakrytyy kompleks
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 188,300
