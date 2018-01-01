Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a fitness room close to the new airport, Istanbul, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

A new project in one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and overlooking the sea....

The project is located in the Alanya region – Kuchuk Hasbahce, an area of 2,166 m ². The complex will consist of 2 blocks in 5 floors, a total of 28 apartments: three-room apartments 2 + 1 and four-room apartments 3 + 1.

The price of the apartment includes:

2 + 1: Plate, oven, hood, dishwasher and fridge

3 + 1: Plate, oven, hood, dishwasher, refrigerator and washing machine

Started construction October 2021. Completion of construction April 2023.