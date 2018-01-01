Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 757,521
About the complex
The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center.
Completion - September, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Kindergarten - 100 meters
- Primary school - 200 meters
- College - 1.5 km
- Nearest hospital - 700 meters
- Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
- Metro line - 5 minutes
- Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes
- Ferry - 7 minutes
- Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes
- Maslak - 25 minutes
- Galata Tower - 10 minutes
