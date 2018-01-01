Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

A new project under construction, which will be erected in one of the most beautiful places in Alanya - in the Mahmutlar region.

The residential residence will consist of one 9-story block with 63 apartments. Planners 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2 will be offered to your attention. as well as duplexes 2 + 1 to 110 m2.

This project is ahead of its predecessors in terms of architecture and quality of materials, waiting for its investors as one of the best investments in real estate for recreation or permanent residence located in the most Russian-speaking area of all - Mahmutlar.

Additional infrastructure includes:

- Camera and video surveillance;

- High speed elevator;

- Videodiphon;

- Central satellite system;

- Generator.