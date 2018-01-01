  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 757,521
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Primary school - 200 meters
  • College - 1.5 km
  • Nearest hospital - 700 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
  • Metro line - 5 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes
  • Ferry - 7 minutes
  • Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes
  • Maslak - 25 minutes
  • Galata Tower - 10 minutes
New building location
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Apartment with a gorgeous view of the sea
Okurcalar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex in Demirtas district
Demirtas, Turkey
Apartment building Kartal Asian Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 757,521
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Project under construction in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

A new project under construction, which will be erected in one of the most beautiful places in Alanya - in the Mahmutlar region.

The residential residence will consist of one 9-story block with 63 apartments. Planners 1 + 1 with an area of 50 m2 will be offered to your attention. as well as duplexes 2 + 1 to 110 m2.

This project is ahead of its predecessors in terms of architecture and quality of materials, waiting for its investors as one of the best investments in real estate for recreation or permanent residence located in the most Russian-speaking area of all - Mahmutlar.

Additional infrastructure includes:

- Camera and video surveillance;

- High speed elevator;

- Videodiphon;

- Central satellite system;

- Generator.
Residence LUXURY RESİDENCE BEYLİKDÜZÜ
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 365,705
141 000–210 000 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

-Referans Beylikdüzü Project located in 31.000m2 area and %70 of this area has Landscape and Green area.

-It is not a dream to live a peaceful family life in a central location with its uniquely designed landscape view and social areas.

-City View, Sea View, and Landscape View
Total 8 Blocks and 709 unit with the types of ;

2+1, 2+1 Duplex , 3+1 , 3,5+1 , 3+1 Duplex , 4+1 , 4,5+1 , 4+1 Duplex , 4,5+1 Duplex , 5+1
Residential quarter Large apartments in new complex Novita 3, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Spacious comfortable layouts of apartments will not leave anyone indifferent. The infrastructure of the complex is thought out for small things, there is an indoor pool and its own parking lot. Apartments are sold with quality shower room, fitted kitchen and lighting The local airport Gazipasa is only 25 km and 130 km to Antalya Airport. Convenient location, within walking distance of shops, cafes and restaurants, twice a week comes the agricultural bazaar with fresh organic vegetables and fruits.Spacious comfortable layouts of apartments will not leave anyone indifferent. The infrastructure of the complex is designed for small things. The complex has an outdoor and indoor heated pools, you can swim all year round. Sauna and steam room, gym will help keep your body in shape. For children provided a playground, a playroom. 1 + 1 with one bedroom 76 m22 + 1 with two bedrooms 102 m22 + 1 penthouse with two bedrooms 155 m23 + 1 penthouse with three bedrooms 212 m2 The complex has an intercom system, wireless internet, satellite TV. open poolheated indoor poolsaunasteam roombaraquaparkgymplaygroundplayroommeeting roombilliardstable tennisarborsbarbecue areageneratorsecurityparking
Realting.com
Go