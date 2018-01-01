Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Kartal, Turkey
from € 173,129
About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of the sea and Prince Islands.

The residence features a modern sports center, an outdoor swimming pool, a Turkish bath, a sauna and steam rooms, a basketball court and a kids' playground, around-the-clock security and concierge service.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just a few minutes walk from a metro station and near E-5 highway, 10 minutes drive from the International Airport, 5 minutes from the seaside.

