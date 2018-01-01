Residential complex High-rise residence with a swimming pool and a sports center near the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features:

large business center

around-the-clock security

cafe

indoor swimming pool,

multifunctional center

sauna and spa

concierge

garage

supermarket

basketball court

dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's

Air conditioning

Furniture pack (11800 $)

Facilities and equipment in the houseAdvantages

The buyer has the right to live 15 days a year, you must notify the hotel administration in advance.

The hotel has a management company, so the client does not need to look for agent to rent out the property.

The developer expects a yield of 4–5% (before taxes).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. The property is located near: