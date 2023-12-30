Residential complex Modern low-rise residence close to the place of interest of Istanbul, Turkey
Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 278,828
About the complex
The residence features around-the-clock security system and a parking.
Completion - March, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located a few minutes away from historic and cultural places of interest.
- Medical center - 3 minutes
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- School - 3 minutes
- University - 7 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 45 minutes
- Taksim - 9 minutes
New building location
