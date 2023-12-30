  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Modern low-rise residence close to the place of interest of Istanbul, Turkey

Piri Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 278,828
from € 278,828
About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security system and a parking.

Completion - March, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes away from historic and cultural places of interest.

  • Medical center - 3 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • School - 3 minutes
  • University - 7 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 45 minutes
  • Taksim - 9 minutes
Residential complex Kompleks v centre Alanii pod grazhdanstvo
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new project of the chic ultralux complex is located in the Hasbahce region. The complex will consist of only one block and is located on a hill from where a bewitching view of all of Alanya, the Mediterranean Sea and the Alanya Fortress opens. In total, the complex has 15 apartments with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 duplexes, all with chic sea views. The main feature of the complex is the facade of the building and species characteristics. All apartments will be with a clean finish, kitchen set, sanitary equipment + all Samsung household appliances

 

End date of construction - 12/30/2023

 

The Hasbahce district is located on a hill from where a stunning panorama of Alanya and the Mediterranean Sea opens. District with low-rise buildings. In a couple of minutes by car, you can easily get to the developed infrastructure of Alanya with supermarkets, restaurants, bars, pharmacies, hospitals, banks, etc.

All duplexes of the complex fit the citizenship!

With an initial contribution of 40%, interest-free installments are available until the end of construction.

 

Object Infrastructure

Outdoor pool

Sauna

Hamam

Steam room

Gym

Billiards

Playground

Closed parking

Electrogenerator

Video surveillance 7/24

Security 7/24

Well-maintained complex territory
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A residential project in the form of 12-story 2 blocks consisting of 120 apartments of various types is located in the center of Mahmutlar, just 600 meters from the sea. Modern design and comfortable amenities are provided for the luxurious life of the owners of this project. The residential complex is a profitable investment because of its valuable location. On sale are apartments: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1, the size of apartments ranges from 55 to 150 m2. All apartments face south windows.
The construction of the LCD began in January 2022 and completion is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments.

The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Several bus stops within walking distance
  • Metro station — 4 minutes walk
  • Within a radius of 1 km there are several parks, supermarkets, shops, cafes and restaurants
  • To the two main highways of the city — 5 and 10 minutes by car
  • The famous Vadistanbul shopping center — 10 minutes by car

The project is conveniently located between the business areas — Levent and Maslak districts — and the historical center of the city.

  • Levent — 10 minutes by car
  • Maslak — 12 minutes by car
  • Taksim Square — 12 minutes by car
