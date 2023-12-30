Residential complex Modern low-rise residence close to the place of interest of Istanbul, Turkey

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

A new project of the chic ultralux complex is located in the Hasbahce region. The complex will consist of only one block and is located on a hill from where a bewitching view of all of Alanya, the Mediterranean Sea and the Alanya Fortress opens. In total, the complex has 15 apartments with layouts 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1 duplexes, all with chic sea views. The main feature of the complex is the facade of the building and species characteristics. All apartments will be with a clean finish, kitchen set, sanitary equipment + all Samsung household appliances

End date of construction - 12/30/2023

The Hasbahce district is located on a hill from where a stunning panorama of Alanya and the Mediterranean Sea opens. District with low-rise buildings. In a couple of minutes by car, you can easily get to the developed infrastructure of Alanya with supermarkets, restaurants, bars, pharmacies, hospitals, banks, etc.

All duplexes of the complex fit the citizenship!

With an initial contribution of 40%, interest-free installments are available until the end of construction.

Object Infrastructure

Outdoor pool

Sauna

Hamam

Steam room

Gym

Billiards

Playground

Closed parking

Electrogenerator

Video surveillance 7/24

Security 7/24

Well-maintained complex territory