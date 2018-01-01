  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 291,585
Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within a 5-minute walk from hotels, cafes, restaurants, sports and health centers.

  • Highway - 1.5 km
  • Marina - 1.7 km
  • Metro station - 2 km
  • Nearest airport - 37 km
