Residential complex New luxury residence with a swimming pool, a green area and sports grounds in the central area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 291,585
About the complex
The residence features a football field, basketball and tennis courts, a fitness center, kids' playgrounds, a cafe and a restaurant, a green area, a gazebo, a barbecue area, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a parking, a security system.
Completion - December, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located within a 5-minute walk from hotels, cafes, restaurants, sports and health centers.
- Highway - 1.5 km
- Marina - 1.7 km
- Metro station - 2 km
- Nearest airport - 37 km
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
