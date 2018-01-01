Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 285,207
About the complex

We offer prestigious apartments with well-maintained terraces and parking spaces.

The residence features a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds, gyms, an around-the-clock security system, a covered parking, landscaped green areas.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the city center, close to Bosphorus.

  • University - 1.3 km
  • Beach - 2 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 4 km
  • 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 3 km
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 10 km
