Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and kids' playground in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 285,207
About the complex
We offer prestigious apartments with well-maintained terraces and parking spaces.
The residence features a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds, gyms, an around-the-clock security system, a covered parking, landscaped green areas.
Completion - December, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Underfloor heating
The property is located in the city center, close to Bosphorus.
- University - 1.3 km
- Beach - 2 km
- Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 4 km
- 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 3 km
- Eurasia Tunnel - 10 km
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
