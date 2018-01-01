  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 621,372
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features around-the-clock security, a garden and a park, a parking, a gym, a spa center with a hamam, a swimming pool.

Completion - January, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to a shopping mall, M11 and M7 metro lines, Istanbul Airport.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s udobnoy planirovkoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kaitehane Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Modern Comsept Residence,Zeytinburnu
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 448,327
Residential quarter Kvartira vashey mechty
Mut, Turkey
from € 109,000
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 621,372
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residence Luxury residence with forest view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 537,325
122–199 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

This project, which is in a central location in terms of transportation, comes to the fore both as an easy transportation network and giving peace to people with its forest view. This project, whose investment value has increased in recent years, is waiting for you.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar - Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 136 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential complex Novye kvartiry klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 85 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 150 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the region, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Realting.com
Go