Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey

from € 216,866

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 216,866
Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a games room, a green area, a 3-level parking.

Completion - December, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the business city center and prestigious educational institutions.

  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • Sea taxi - 2 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
