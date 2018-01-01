Residential complex Modern residence with a swimming pool and a green area in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 216,866
About the complex
The residence features an outdoor swimming pool, a gym, a sauna and a steam bath, a conference room, a basketball court, a kids' playground, a games room, a green area, a 3-level parking.
Completion - December, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the business city center and prestigious educational institutions.
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- Metrobus station - 5 minutes
- Sea taxi - 2 minutes
- Shopping mall - 5 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
