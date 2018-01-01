Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 308,898
About the complex

We offer apartments with a picturesque view and parking spaces.

The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna, yoga and meditation areas, gardens, a kids' playground, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Features of the flats
  • Steel entrance door with wooden finishing
  • Video intercom
  • Laminated flooring
  • Tile flooring
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Built-in electric cooker, oven, microwave, hood, and dishwasher
  • Double glazing
  • Air conditioning
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within the walking distance of the metro station, close to E5 highway, shopping malls and universities.

  • Beach - 3 km
  • Airport - 25 km
