Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and gardens near a metro station, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 308,898
About the complex
We offer apartments with a picturesque view and parking spaces.
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a hamam and a sauna, yoga and meditation areas, gardens, a kids' playground, a gym.
Completion - December, 2024.Features of the flats
- Steel entrance door with wooden finishing
- Video intercom
- Laminated flooring
- Tile flooring
- Kitchen cabinetry
- Built-in electric cooker, oven, microwave, hood, and dishwasher
- Double glazing
- Air conditioning
- "Smart home" system
The property is located within the walking distance of the metro station, close to E5 highway, shopping malls and universities.
- Beach - 3 km
- Airport - 25 km
