Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 775,434
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the Bosphorus, the forest and the city.
The residence features a parking, an infinity pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, shops, a heliport, lounge areas, restaurants.
Completion - 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the the business city center.
- Metro station - 1 minute
- Shopping mall - 3 minutes
- University - 5 minutes
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- Park - 6 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
