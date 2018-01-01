  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey

Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 775,434
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the Bosphorus, the forest and the city.

The residence features a parking, an infinity pool, a fitness center, a sauna and a Turkish bath, shops, a heliport, lounge areas, restaurants.

Completion - 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the the business city center.

  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • Shopping mall - 3 minutes
  • University - 5 minutes
  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Park - 6 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
New building location
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s vidami na Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Bashakshehir
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Demirtas, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, lounge areas and a heliport, Istanbul, Turkey
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 775,434
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Basaksehir Aviation Flats
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2022

 

 
Residential quarter One bedroom apartment in Angels home, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
This fabulous complex offers stunning, brand new apartments in an exceptional location. Angels House is located in Mahmutlar, Alanya. Mahmutlar is located 20 kilometers east of the center of Alanya, where many quality projects and hotels have been built. The city is the most tourist resort area and is famous for its foreign real estate investor.In walking distance of the entire infrastructure of the area, shops, cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, 2 times a week, an agricultural market with fresh vegetables and fruits.The house of angels is surrounded by a beautiful building and a banana garden and within walking distance of cafes, restaurants and a bazaar. The apartment is located on the second floor, at the entrance the hall leads to the living-dining room and kitchen equipped with appliances. A large terrace is accessible from the living room. One bedroom. The apartment has features such as floor heating in the bathroom and intercom. - a large fitness center;- a large and well-managed spa center;- fully furnished;- equipment;- trading price.  open poolindoor heated poolSPA-centerhamamsaunaa restaurantplaygroundbarbecue areaconference hallopen parkingsecurity 7/24CCTV
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy proekt v populyarnom rayone Fatih - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 239 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Realting.com
Go