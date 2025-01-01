  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill

Izmit, Turkey
from € 115,714
About the complex

Our project consists of 6 blocks and 430 flats on an area of 30.000 m2 in the Çayırköy district  of Kocaeli.is positioned. We have garden duplex, roof duplex and regular flat options from 1+1  to 4.5+1 in our 7-storey blocks. Within the scope of the project, there are saunas and Turkish  baths in some of our apartments. In our site, there are open and closed swimming pools, in door and outdoor children’s playgrounds, entertainment areas for adults, amphitheater, cafe,  basketball court, tennis court, fitness, Turkish bath, sauna, as a common area, with 24/7 security.

Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², €
Apartment price, €
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 85.0
Price per m², € 1 361
Apartment price, € 115 714
New building location
Izmit, Turkey
Infrastructure nearby
The airport 74 500 m
Shop 3 000 m
Transport stop 200 m
Shopping center 9 000 m
School 10 000 m
Sea 12 500 m

Video Review of Residential complex Zeray Dora Hill

