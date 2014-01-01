Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Pasadag Mahallesi, Turkey
About the complex
Our project consists of 20 blocks and 660 flats on an area of 65.000 m2 in the Yuvacık district
is of Kocaeli.There are garden duplex, terrace duplex and normal flat options from 1+1 to 4+1,
from 89 m2 to 355 m2.There are Turkish Bath and sauna in our apartments. Open and closed
swimming pools, sauna, Turkish bath, lakes, gym, children’s playgrounds, basketball court,
volleyball court, tennis courts, amphitheater area, open and closed parking areas and forests
as common areas with 24/7 security system on our site.
New building location
Video Review of Residential complex Zeray Dilasa Orman
Developer
Languages: English, Русский, Türkçe
Turkey, Kocaeli
