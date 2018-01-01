Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
from € 300,697
About the complex
The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system.
Completion - September, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a metro station.
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
