Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 300,697
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features large green areas, an outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a kids' playground, a security system.

Completion - September, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure, within a 3-minute walk from E-5 highway and a metro station.

  • Hospital - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 25 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with parks and a swimming pool close to a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 300,697
Residential complex Novye proekt s horoshey infrastrukturoy v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 45 to 205 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Apartment building Kartal Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Luxury apartments in Kartal, the investment district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul. It is within walking distance of all major transport arteries in Istanbul. It has direct views of the Marmara Sea, the Princess Islands, and the Aydos Forest. There is a chance to purchase in installments with flexible payment plans, with a ready title deed. It complies with the conditions of citizenship under the real estate investment in Turkey.
Residential complex Sovremennyy zhiloy kompleks ryadom s izvestnym plyazhem Inzhekum
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya - Inzhekum district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 47 to 102 m2.Distance to the sea 700 m. One of the best beaches in Turkey on the Mediterranean coast is located in this area of Alanya. It is located west of the center, from Antalya, 88 km from the airport. The large city of Manavgat is 30 km away, and the center of Alanya — 22 km. The Ingecum is small, but there is both new real estate and private houses with villas. The area is surrounded on all sides by coniferous forests, very beautiful and cozy. All the necessary infrastructure is available in the neighboring more inhabited and built-up area of Avsallar. The main reasons for considering real estate in this area — are coniferous forests and the best beach with fine sand, where they specially come to rest from other areas. There is also a unique beach in a pine forest with a bay without waves, in a zone for camping and relaxing in nature. In addition, the distance to Antalya Airport is small compared to the center and other areas of Alanya.
