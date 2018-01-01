  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 205,021
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 9
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features and outdoor swimming pool, a parking, a security system, a roof-top bar, tennis and basketball courts, a kids' playground.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to hospitals, schools, bus stops and metro stations.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from € 116,630
Residential complex Apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Renovation project Taksim 360 for obtaining citizenship in the cultural center of Istanbul, Turkey
Evliya Celebi Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 205,021
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dospupnosti ot morya na Kleopatre
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments on Cleopatra Beach. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 130 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. New real estate on Cleopatra is always exclusive, because there are not so many places for new houses. Only here is the maximum demand for apartments in a new housing stock, as a rule, all new projects are often sold even before the complex is put into operation. Do not miss the unique version of real estate in the new building on Cleopatra in Alanya. This area is considered elite, one of the most expensive locations on the Mediterranean Sea. The 2.5 km long Cleopatra beach is distinguished by a comfortable shore with pleasant sand to the touch, has a quality mark « Blue Flag » and fully justifies it. Cleopatra infrastructure: shops, supermarkets, boutiques, markets, services, salons, offices, hospitals, pharmacies. There are also many schools, both public and private.
Residential complex New complex of villas with around-the-clock security and a yacht marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer villas with parking spaces, gardens and a sea view.

It's possible to build a swimming pool on each plot.

Garden areas - from 118 m2 to 851 m2.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, a kids' playground, tennis and basketball courts, a yacht marina.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the yach marina.

  • E-5 highway - 3 minutes
  • TEM highway - 6 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 35 minutes
  • Taksim - 30 minutes
  • Levent - 32 minutes
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Seki, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

We are glad to present to you the Residential Complex under construction in the promising area of Demirtash – Alania. The area is relatively new, nature has not yet been touched, preserved in its original form, so Demirtash is considered a quiet and peaceful area. There are wonderful beaches, clean seawater, coniferous forests and ecologically clean nature.
Residential Project will be located in 17km. from Gazipasha Airport and 22 km. from the center of Alanya. Planning apartments for sale: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 and 4 + 1.
The construction period of this facility: 05.2022 - 08.2023.

Realting.com
Go