Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 412,775
About the complex
The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a security system, a swimming pool.
Completion - December, 2023.Features of the flats
- Built-in appliance
- Shower cabin
- Blinds
- PVC windows
- Central satellite system
- Steel door
- Nearest market - 300 meters
- Bus stop - 400 meters
- Promenade - 1 km
- Metro station - 6 km
- Eurasia Tunnel - 9 km
- 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 15 km
- Airport - 34 km
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
