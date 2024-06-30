  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool close to the promenade, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 412,775

About the complex

The residence features a garage and a parking, a kids' playground, a gazebo, a security system, a swimming pool.

Completion - December, 2023.

Features of the flats
  • Built-in appliance
  • Shower cabin
  • Blinds
  • PVC windows
  • Central satellite system
  • Steel door
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Nearest market - 300 meters
  • Bus stop - 400 meters
  • Promenade - 1 km
  • Metro station - 6 km
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 9 km
  • 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 15 km
  • Airport - 34 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey



