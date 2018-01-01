  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a garden and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 204,109
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 204,109
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool, a hamam, a steam batha and a sauna, a fitness center, a landscaped garden.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near E-5 highway, a metrobus station, shopping malls, hospitals, schools.

Go