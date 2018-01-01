Residential complex Guarded residence with swimming pools and a fitness center in a picturesque area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 289,806
About the complex
The residence features a green area, swimming pools, a parking, around-the-clock security, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, a kids' playground.
Completion - December, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a picturesque area, close to all necessary infrastructure.
- Shopping mall – 2 minutes
- Airport – 5 minutes
- University – 10 minutes
New building location
