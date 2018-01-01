Residential complex New residence with a garden, a swimming pool and a fitness center close to the city center and the airport, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 260,637
About the complex
The residence features a landscaped green area and lounge areas, shops and a security system, a garage, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a sauna, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a fitness center.
Completion - June, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of Basaksehir, close to the airport, in close proximity to the Botanical Park and the metro station.
- Airport - 20 km
- City center - 20 km
- Metro station - 500 meters
- Shopping mall - 500 meters
- Bus stop - 10 meters
New building location
