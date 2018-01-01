  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey
from € 199,553
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea.

The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security.

Completion - October, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 2 minutes
  • Kartal Bridge - 2 minutes
  • Kartal Center - 5 minutes
  • Marina - 5 minutes
  • Kartal Coast - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 15 minutes
New building location
Kartal, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK premium klassa Mahmutlar - Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Complex in a well developed area Oba
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Silnyy novyy proekt vozle morya - rayon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt zhilogo kompleksa - rayon Beylikdyuzyu Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy sovremennyy proekt v rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 199,553
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex New residential complex close to the marina, in a residence area with swimming pools, equestrian club, and restaurants, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex next to the marina features 2-5 bedroom apartments, terraces with panoramic sea views, spacious landscaped areas with palm trees, recreational areas and water bodies.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Options:

  • 2 Bedroom: $695,000 - $828,000
  • 3 Bedroom: $823,000 - $1,390,000
  • 4 Bedroom: $974,000 - $2,535,000
  • 5 Bedroom: $2,067,000 - $2,882,000
Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 highway — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex Novye appartamenty v elitnom rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 212 square meters. The distance to the sea is 230 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
Residential complex Novyy masshtabnyy proekt v Stambule - rayon Avdzhylar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 144 to 226 square meters. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go