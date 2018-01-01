Residential complex New guarded residence with a swimming pool close to the coast and a metro station, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 199,553
1 / 14
About the complex
We offer apartments with balconies and a view of the sea.
The residence features a large green area, lounge areas and walking paths, a fitness center, a kids' playground, a swimming pool, a three-level garage, around-the-clock security.
Completion - October, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Metro station - 2 minutes
- Kartal Bridge - 2 minutes
- Kartal Center - 5 minutes
- Marina - 5 minutes
- Kartal Coast - 5 minutes
- Airport - 15 minutes
New building location
Kartal, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes