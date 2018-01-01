  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 725,318
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.

The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces.

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge)
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • TEM highway - 9 minutes
  • Railway station - 15 minutes walk
  • University - 450 meters
  • Hospital - 200 meters
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter 3 bedroom cheap apartment in Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Vadistanbul New Phase
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte - Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK vozle vsey socialnoy infrastruktury rayona Byuyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks klassa lyuks s infrastrukturoy 5
Kargicak, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 725,318
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Stilnyy ZhK s vidovymi apartamentami
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

The residential complex is located in the Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul on a hilltop, which offers a picturesque view of the Sea of Marmara and the Princely Islands. The area is characterized by developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility.

The project covers an area of 17 thousand square meters. In the 25-story building, 77 spacious apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 are available for purchase. Panoramic glazing, as well as spacious balconies, will allow you to admire the scenery.

Within walking distance of the residential complex are four shopping centers, many restaurants and cafes. The coast is just five minutes away, and the Aydos Forest is a ten minute walk. The residential complex is convenient for students — there are four universities nearby. There are many public and private hospitals in the area.

Sabiha Goekchen International Airport is just 15 minutes away. Near the residential complex there is a bus stop, the Kartal metro station and the train station.

The residential complex has a fitness room and a swimming pool, a sauna and a hammam. A well-maintained area with an original landscape design is ideal for relaxation. There is spacious parking.

The — is a rapidly developing and attractive area for living in Istanbul, so the apartments in this residential complex have high investment value. Convenient and diverse layouts and developed social infrastructure make the project especially convenient for a busy life with the family.
Apartment building Bahçeşehir Istanbul Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ There is a diversity of apartment spaces and divisions, making it a proper choice for all families. The apartments are characterized by low prices, within a high-end project, surrounded by green spaces on all sides. Enjoy the peace and relaxation at your apartment. The compound is far from the city noise. It is within an exceptional location at the intersection of the main roads and transportation in the city. Its proximity to the third airport and the Istanbul Water Canal increases the investment value.
Residential complex Type B_67
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2021

Asian side - fikirtepe  

This project is located in the most important area in terms of access. The projects which is placed at a very central locations of Istanbul, is next to the metro-bus station. The project is built on an area of ​​8000 M2, which includes 3 blocks, with 467 units of 1 bedroom, 2 bedrooms, 3 bedrooms and 4 bedrooms.

The list price for one bedroom units starts from 175.000 $. It is ready to delivery, title deed is ready and suitable for citizenships.

Realting.com
Go