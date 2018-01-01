Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 725,318
About the complex
We offer apartments with large balconies and parking spaces.
The flats on the ground floor have private gardens and spacious terraces.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a cinema, a gym, a games room, a Turkish bath and a steam room, a massage room, kids' playgrounds.
Completion - December, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Kitchen appliances (oven, hob, dishwasher, fridge)
- Air conditioning
- TEM highway - 9 minutes
- Railway station - 15 minutes walk
- University - 450 meters
- Hospital - 200 meters
New building location
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
