Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool, a gym and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey

Kartal, Turkey

The residential complex is located in the Kartal region in the Asian part of Istanbul on a hilltop, which offers a picturesque view of the Sea of Marmara and the Princely Islands. The area is characterized by developed infrastructure and excellent transport accessibility.

The project covers an area of 17 thousand square meters. In the 25-story building, 77 spacious apartments with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4 + 1 are available for purchase. Panoramic glazing, as well as spacious balconies, will allow you to admire the scenery.

Within walking distance of the residential complex are four shopping centers, many restaurants and cafes. The coast is just five minutes away, and the Aydos Forest is a ten minute walk. The residential complex is convenient for students — there are four universities nearby. There are many public and private hospitals in the area.

Sabiha Goekchen International Airport is just 15 minutes away. Near the residential complex there is a bus stop, the Kartal metro station and the train station.

The residential complex has a fitness room and a swimming pool, a sauna and a hammam. A well-maintained area with an original landscape design is ideal for relaxation. There is spacious parking.

The — is a rapidly developing and attractive area for living in Istanbul, so the apartments in this residential complex have high investment value. Convenient and diverse layouts and developed social infrastructure make the project especially convenient for a busy life with the family.