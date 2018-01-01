Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 1,191,398
1 / 20
About the complex
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue area, a sauna.
Completion - December, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Air conditioning
- Kitchen appliances
- Electric water heater
- Airport - 33 km
- 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 2.3 km
- Eurasia Tunnel - 4.1 km
New building location
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes