  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 1,191,398
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a fitness center, basketball and tennis courts, a barbecue area, a sauna.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances
  • Electric water heater
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Airport - 33 km
  • 15 July Martyrs Bridge - 2.3 km
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 4.1 km
New building location
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bargain Penthouse in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnye kvartiry v samom krupnom proekte Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Masshtabnyy ZhK premium-klassa v 100 m ot peschanyh plyazhey i lazurnogo morya
Akarca, Turkey
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE DELUXE
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 98,000
You are viewing
Residential complex Premium residence in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from € 1,191,398
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Shikarnye apartamenty v prestizhnom rayone - Oba Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 111 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College. 
Residential complex Novyy kompleks v shagovoy blizosti k moryu - Mahmutlar Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 120 square meters. The distance to the sea is 300 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Realting.com
Go