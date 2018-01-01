Residential complex Kvartira pod VNZh s infrastrukturoy
About the complex
We offer for sale a new three-room apartment in an open area for VNZH, Oba, 90m2. The apartments are located in the complex of 2022 built. The apartment is located on the 4th floor and is oriented to the northwestern side of the world. The 2 + 1 layout includes an entrance hall, a living room combined with an American-style kitchen, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and two balconies. In the bathrooms, a warm floor system is installed, which is very convenient in the winter period of time. The apartment is for sale in a clean finish, with three air conditioning and with built-in BEKO brand household appliances.
The complex has such an internal infrastructure as: an outdoor pool, fitness, a sauna, a barbecue gazebo, a jacuzzi, parking and an electric generator. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km.