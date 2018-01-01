Residential complex New large residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

New Built Luxury 2 bedroom Apartment in Oba-Alanya is inviting you to relax lifestyle in a nice neighborhood. Why Buy This Luxury Apartment in Alanya-It is built with the highest quality -Quiet family atmosphere in the prestigious complex - High Rental return Luxury Apartments in Alanya with Rich Complex FeaturesLuxury Alanya Apartments are located in Oba. Oba draws attention with its proximity to all social amenities such as hospitals, shopping malls, walking areas, sports areas, beach walking parks. Oba is sought after by Turkish and International home buyers, as speacially Scandinavian investors. This newly built modern apartment consists of 3 blocks, with a total of 36 apartments. A luxuries 2 bedroom apartment for sale in Alanya as part an exciting brand new developments in Oba district. This luxury apartment size is 115 sqm with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. A bright living and dining area with high-quality kitchen appliances. from the living room access to the terrace with great city and pool views. The apartment is the last serial of Trio and boasts high-quality finishes. The luxury apartment for sale in Alanya has Air condition, Motorized blinds, high-quality ceramic flooring and high-quality kitchen with granite worktop. The luxury apartment for sale in Alanya offers you an excellent facility option as a big swimming pool, sauna, billiard, etc... Interior Features of the propertyLiving room floor heatingBathroom floor heatingDouble glazed windows with Aluminum frameFitted luxury bathroom furnitureAutomatic ShuttersHigh Glossy open KitchenPlasterboardSuspended CeilingGeneral Features SaunaChildren playgroundFitness CentrePlay stationsTable tennisJacuzziCar parkingSecurity camerasBarbeque areaIndoor GarageWheelchair Ramp