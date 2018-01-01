Residential complex New large residence with hotels and yacht marinas in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 1,366,804
About the complex
We offer modern furnished apartments with spacious balconies and terraces, panoramic views of the old town, 5-star service.
The residence includes 4 premium hotels, 270 stores, 2 museums, office buildings, 2 marinas for 140 yachts, 2-kilometer-long coastline, landscaped gardens and pedestrian zones.
Completion - 2025.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the vibrant central area, close to the places of interest.
- Coast - 10 meters
- Galata Tower - 3.3 km
- Istiklal Avenue - 3.4 km
- Grand Bazaar - 4.2 km
- Blue Mosque - 4.5 km
- Istanbul Airport - 41 km
New building location
Kemankes Karamustafa Pasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
