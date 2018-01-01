  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey

Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 223,245
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features walking paths, a kids' playground, a parking, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a fitness center, a landscaped garden, an outdoor swimming pool, a tennis court, a restaurant and a cafe,

Completion - March, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Istanbul Canal - 2 minutes
  • TEM motorway - 5 minutes
  • E5 highway - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 11 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
New building location
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Centric apartment in modernist building
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxury project in Avsallar, Alanya.
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Vidovye apartamenty v Bektashe
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot osnovnyh magistraley Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kartal Seaview Family Homes
Kartal, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 223,245
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 69,500
58–101 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Nordic Property

The residential complex of Nobby Garden

The new Nobby Garden residential complex is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks for 117 apartments.

The new Nobby Garden project is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and a carefree vacation. The ideal combination of pleasant price and high quality of Nordic property is realized in competent functional layout of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities that are designed for both leisure and comfortable permanent residence by the whole family.

Location:

  • Distance to the center of Alanya: 20 km
  • Distance to the sea: 800 m
  • Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 300 m
  • Distance to the farmers market: 650 m

Benefits

  • The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property
  • The development of the project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design
  • In the Nobby Garden residential complex, we offer interest-free installments until August 2023 with an initial contribution of only 30% of the total value of the property. The transfer of documents of Property Rights is carried out after the initial contribution is made!
  • The excellent location of Nobby Garden in one of the quietest and most comfortable areas is Avsallar, and a beautiful sandy beach within walking distance.
  • There is a wide infrastructure on the territory: open and indoor pools, SPA zone, fitness, playground, open and indoor parking, your tennis court, etc.d.
  • The cost of obtaining a Iskan technical passport is already included in the price.

Characteristics of apartments

Nobby Garden consists of two blocks for 117 apartments of various layouts. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

The Nobby Garden residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technology using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in the clean finish:

  • Ceilings height 2.95 m;
  • Steel front door, quality interior doors;
  • Kitchen headset with granite countertops;
  • High-quality plumbing;
  • Fully equipped bathrooms with showers;
  • The walls are painted with washable paint
  • Double glazed windows and aluminum profile;
  • Floor cover - ceramic tiles;
  • Video Intercom;
  • Sockets for the Internet and IP television.

Infrastructure

The availability of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is a standard of quality Nordic Property Construction.

The infrastructure of the Nobby Garden complex will not leave you indifferent! On the territory of the complex is:

  • Open swimming pool with slides
  • Children's pool
  • Indoor heated pool and children's department
  • Gym
  • Turkish Hamam
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • Massage room
  • Lobby and lounge area with billiards
  • Barbecue
  • Mini Cinema
  • Children's playground
  • Children's playroom
  • Garden with landscape design
  • Tennis court
  • Open parking
  • Covered parking
  • Elevator
  • Satellite dish
  • Electricity Generator
  • 24 hour video surveillance
  • Competent.
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 169 square meters. Distance to the sea 700 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
Residential quarter Exclusive apartment in Alanya close to city
Mahmutlar, Turkey
-Exclusive apartment for sale in Alanya is situated in Mahmutlar. Mahmutlar district is located 15 km from Alanya centrum and popular touristic destination in Alanya. It has very large beaches and beautiful street and international restaurants. This bright and spacious apartment situated on the 10th floor of the block and it has a breathtaking terrace and lovely sea view. spacious Apartment is 120 sqm with an open plan kitchen, a bathroom, an en-suite bathroom and a large terrace. This apartment was used only summer times and it looks like new. Beco kitchen appliances and LG air conditioner is included the price The apartment complex in Alanya has many social facilities like generator, landscaped garden, water slide, elevator, car parking Features of Exclusive apartment for sale in AlanyaGeneratorPoolChildren poolLandscaped gardenBeko kitchen appliancesAirconditionerElevatorTVSteel door     
Realting.com
Go