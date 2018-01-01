Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istanbul, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey

from € 69,500

58–101 m² 3 apartmens

Completion date: 2023

The residential complex of Nobby Garden

The new Nobby Garden residential complex is located in one of the quietest areas of Alanya - Avsallar. It consists of two blocks for 117 apartments.

The new Nobby Garden project is a stylish residential complex with an emphasis on the measured rhythm of life and a carefree vacation. The ideal combination of pleasant price and high quality of Nordic property is realized in competent functional layout of apartments and an excellent set of infrastructure facilities that are designed for both leisure and comfortable permanent residence by the whole family.

Location:

Distance to the center of Alanya: 20 km

Distance to the sea: 800 m

Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure: 300 m

Distance to the farmers market: 650 m

Benefits

The complex is built according to European quality standards specific to Nordic Property

The development of the project was carried out by a leading architectural bureau, so the complex is distinguished by a line grace and a stylish design

In the Nobby Garden residential complex, we offer interest-free installments until August 2023 with an initial contribution of only 30% of the total value of the property. The transfer of documents of Property Rights is carried out after the initial contribution is made!

The excellent location of Nobby Garden in one of the quietest and most comfortable areas is Avsallar, and a beautiful sandy beach within walking distance.

There is a wide infrastructure on the territory: open and indoor pools, SPA zone, fitness, playground, open and indoor parking, your tennis court, etc.d.

The cost of obtaining a Iskan technical passport is already included in the price.

Characteristics of apartments

Nobby Garden consists of two blocks for 117 apartments of various layouts. The modern design of the project was developed by the leading architectural bureau of Alanya.

The Nobby Garden residential blocks are built in accordance with European standards for modern technology using high-quality materials. All apartments are rented in the clean finish:

Ceilings height 2.95 m;

Steel front door, quality interior doors;

Kitchen headset with granite countertops;

High-quality plumbing;

Fully equipped bathrooms with showers;

The walls are painted with washable paint

Double glazed windows and aluminum profile;

Floor cover - ceramic tiles;

Video Intercom;

Sockets for the Internet and IP television.

Infrastructure

The availability of infrastructure for recreation and comfortable living in residential complexes is a standard of quality Nordic Property Construction.

The infrastructure of the Nobby Garden complex will not leave you indifferent! On the territory of the complex is: