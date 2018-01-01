  1. Realting.com
New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 362,337
Marmara Region, Turkey
About the complex

The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room.

Completion - December, 2023.

Advantages

Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 300 meters
  • Metrobus - 500 meters
  • Levent - 5 minutes
  • Maslak - 10 minutes
  • Taksim - 12 minutes
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 15 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 362,337
