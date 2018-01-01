Residential complex New residence with a cinema and a fitness center near metro and metrobus stations, Beşiktaş, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 362,337
About the complex
The residence features a fitness center, a steam room, a sauna, a gym and a pilates studio, a cinema, a multi-purpose room.
Completion - December, 2023.Advantages
Guaranteed yield of 5% for 2 years in Turkish Lira.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Metro station - 300 meters
- Metrobus - 500 meters
- Levent - 5 minutes
- Maslak - 10 minutes
- Taksim - 12 minutes
- Bosphorus Bridge - 15 minutes
New building location
