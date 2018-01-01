Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 377,238
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake.
The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure.
- Metrobus - 2 km
- School - 1 km
- City center - 40 km
- Shopping mall - 1 km
- University - 2 km
- Hospital - 2 km
- E-5 highway - 2 km
- Airport - 40 km
New building location
