Residential complex Residence with a picturesque view, swimming pools and lounge areas, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 377,238
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the lake.

The residence features large green areas, swimming pools, a kids' playground and sports grounds, a lounge areas, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna, a hamam, a gym, a parking, a cafe and a restaurant.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metrobus - 2 km
  • School - 1 km
  • City center - 40 km
  • Shopping mall - 1 km
  • University - 2 km
  • Hospital - 2 km
  • E-5 highway - 2 km
  • Airport - 40 km
