Residential complex New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex
We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments.
The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Several bus stops within walking distance
- Metro station — 4 minutes walk
- Within a radius of 1 km there are several parks, supermarkets, shops, cafes and restaurants
- To the two main highways of the city — 5 and 10 minutes by car
- The famous Vadistanbul shopping center — 10 minutes by car
The project is conveniently located between the business areas — Levent and Maslak districts — and the historical center of the city.
- Levent — 10 minutes by car
- Maslak — 12 minutes by car
- Taksim Square — 12 minutes by car
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
