Residential complex New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 526,775
About the complex

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments.

The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Several bus stops within walking distance
  • Metro station — 4 minutes walk
  • Within a radius of 1 km there are several parks, supermarkets, shops, cafes and restaurants
  • To the two main highways of the city — 5 and 10 minutes by car
  • The famous Vadistanbul shopping center — 10 minutes by car

The project is conveniently located between the business areas — Levent and Maslak districts — and the historical center of the city.

  • Levent — 10 minutes by car
  • Maslak — 12 minutes by car
  • Taksim Square — 12 minutes by car
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
