Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, green areas and a cinema, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 314,816
About the complex
The residence features around-the-clock security, a swimming pool, a gym, basketball and tennis courts, a Turkish bath, walking and bike paths, an outdoor cinema, green areas, a parking.Location and nearby infrastructure
- TEM highway - 5 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes
- Shopping mall - 5 minutes
- Hospital - 5 minutes
- School - 1 minute
- Istanbul Canal - 8 minutes
- Metro station - 12 minutes
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
