Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
from € 503,092
1 / 3
About the complex
We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands.
The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds.
Completion - July, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
- Hospital - 350 meters
- School - 700 meters
- Shopping mall - 2 km
- City center - 25 km
- Beach - 1 km
- University - 3 km
- E-5 highway - 3.5 km
- TEM highway - 11 km
- Airport - 23 km
- Bus stop - 300 meters
- Metro station - 400 meters
New building location
Kartal, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes