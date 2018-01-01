Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Kartal, Turkey
from € 503,092
About the complex

We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands.

The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds.

Completion - July, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 350 meters
  • School - 700 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • City center - 25 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • University - 3 km
  • E-5 highway - 3.5 km
  • TEM highway - 11 km
  • Airport - 23 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Metro station - 400 meters
New building location
