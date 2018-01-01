  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 732,177
Share using:
QR
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The residence features kids' playgrounds, swimming pools for children and adults, a park, tennis and basketball courts, a riding arena.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious central area.

  • TEM Highway - 1 minute
  • Maslak - 3 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt s shikarnoy lokaciey v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Modern apartments with sea views in a residence area with swimming pool and equestrian club, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments in a residential complex with a pool and a view of the Golden Horn Bay, Istanbul, Turkey
Istanbul, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool, a gym and security close to the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and a riding arena in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 732,177
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Ultrasovremennyy proekt iz 4 vysotnyh blokov v Stambule rayon Kadykey
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey area The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 113 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Zhiloy kompleks s razvitoy infrastrukturoy
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A residential complex unique in architectural design, the real estate in which will meet modern standards, with self-sufficient internal infrastructure, is located in the most popular tourist center of Alanya in the Mahmutlar area. The distance to the Mediterranean coast is 600 meters ( about 9 minutes walk ). 150 meters from the residence is the Saturday market square, and since this is the center of Mahmutlar, then within walking distance, all the necessary infrastructure of the – area is all kinds of shops, supermarkets, vegetable and meat shops, bakeries, bank branches, pharmacies, medical institutions.
The project consists of one 12-story block with 120 apartments of various layouts. The choice includes: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1 with an area of 49 to 209 m2. All apartments will be rented with full clean decoration, built-in kitchen furniture and equipped bathrooms, also included in the price: steel front door, high-quality interior doors, LED and point lamps on the ceiling, double glazed porcelain tiles on the floor, windows and double glazed balcony doors, video intercom and central satellite system.
The commissioning of the complex is planned for March 2023, at the construction stage there is an interest-free installment plan, an initial contribution of 40% of the cost. At present, there are not many residential complexes that combine convenience, comfort and a good price. This purchase will please you with thoughtful details and that – liquidity is not very important. It follows that the object is profitable both for a comfortable life and for rental.
Residential complex White Topkapı Residence
Marmara Region, Turkey
Realting.com
Go