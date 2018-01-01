  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 238,735
About the complex

The residence features a small business center with shops, offices, cafes and restaurants, a gym, security, walking paths, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground.

Completion - October, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and the city center, within walking distance of a metro station and shopping malls.

  • Metrobus - 2 km
  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 15 km
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • Metro station - 400 meters
  • University - 3 km
  • Hospital - 4 km
  • Bus stop - 700 meters
  • Airport - 35 km
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v rayone Mahmutlar - Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 850 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Apartment building Fatih Istanbul residence project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ One of the rare residential complexes in historic Istanbul, within the ancient Fatih municipality. Overlooking the sea at the entrance to the Bosphorus and the Marmara Sea, a few meters away from the coast. Finishes that pay attention to the smallest details, within buildings of horizontal extension in an Ottoman architecture style. Apartments of multiple spaces, and great social service facilities, adding an atmosphere of modern life. Its proximity to the most important streets and tunnels that connect both ends of the city to each other, and to the rest of the other regions.
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Introducing the residential complex under construction in the Mahmutlar region ( Alania ). Mahmutlar – a picturesque area, located in a beautiful place on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, there are many attractions that are worth paying attention to. A tourist resort area is surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and pine forest. Sea water is painted in amazing emerald shades. Very well-regulated urban infrastructure is within walking distance of the house. All chain shops, restaurants, cafes, bus stops, etc. are a 3-minute walk from the house.

Completion is scheduled for April 2023.

Initial contribution 30% of the cost of the apartment. The rest of the amount can be distributed by interest-free installments until the end of construction.

