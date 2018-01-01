Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 238,735
About the complex
The residence features a small business center with shops, offices, cafes and restaurants, a gym, security, walking paths, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, an indoor swimming pool, a kids' playground.
Completion - October, 2023.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near all necessary infrastructure and the city center, within walking distance of a metro station and shopping malls.
- Metrobus - 2 km
- School - 3 km
- City center - 15 km
- Shopping mall - 2 km
- Metro station - 400 meters
- University - 3 km
- Hospital - 4 km
- Bus stop - 700 meters
- Airport - 35 km
- E-5 highway - 3 km
New building location
