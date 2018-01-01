Residential complex New residence with a business center, a swimming pool and a green area close to a metro station and the city center, Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

Introducing the residential complex under construction in the Mahmutlar region ( Alania ). Mahmutlar – a picturesque area, located in a beautiful place on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, there are many attractions that are worth paying attention to. A tourist resort area is surrounded by the Taurus Mountains and pine forest. Sea water is painted in amazing emerald shades. Very well-regulated urban infrastructure is within walking distance of the house. All chain shops, restaurants, cafes, bus stops, etc. are a 3-minute walk from the house.

Completion is scheduled for April 2023.

Initial contribution 30% of the cost of the apartment. The rest of the amount can be distributed by interest-free installments until the end of construction.