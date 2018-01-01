Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 391,817
1
About the complex

We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes’Islands.

The residence features restaurants and cafes, a cinema, kids' playrooms, a gym, shops, a garage and a parking, around-the-clock security.

Completion - June, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Advantages

Appropriate for obtaining Turkish citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the central area, close to a metro station, a tram stop and E5 highway.

  • Taksim Square - 15 minutes
  • Airport - 38 km
  • Highway - 1 km
New building location
Similar complexes
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Tyurkler - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom proekte nedaleko ot universitetov Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence with a park, a swimming pool and a tennis court close to metro stations, in the popular area of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Avcilar Apartments Project
Avcilar, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project location is on the European side of Istanbul, close to all facilities; It is close to the most vital roads in Istanbul. A distinctive geographical location, close to the aqueduct of Istanbul, which makes it attractive for entrepreneurs and investors. A project in which the luxury of modern designs intersects with stunning views. Profitable housing and investment, with a ready title deed that meets the requirements of Turkish citizenship.
Residence ZhK premium klassa v elitnom rayone Stambula
Kadikoey, Turkey
Developer: FOA INVEST

The facility is located in the Kadykyu district of the Asian part of Istanbul on Baghdad's most prestigious street. The residential complex consists of one building. Thanks to its original style, it has become the new architectural dominant of the area.

The residential complex is a two-minute walk from the promenade and parks. Panoramic windows of apartments offer excellent views of the Sea of Marmara. Favorite shops, restaurants and entertainment are just a couple of minutes away. 

A metro bus stop is within walking distance of the facility, which provides excellent transport accessibility. There are many shopping and cultural centers, schools and other educational institutions nearby, there are several hospitals.

The residential complex has 12 floors. For purchase, apartments are available with layouts from 2 + 1 to 4 + 1 with an area of 105 to 405 square meters. In front of the building there is an outdoor pool and with equipped wooden lining for relaxation and sun loungers mounted on it.  For relaxation, you do not have to go to the beach, you can sit next to the house. The area around is buried in greenery. 

Three-story parking provides a sufficient number of places for cars of all residents. There is also a wellness center on site.

The prestigious location on Baghdad Street, the proximity of beaches and panoramic views of the Sea of Marmara make the facility attractive for investment. And the family concept, combined with convenient layouts, will provide special comfort for year-round living.
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
