Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 391,817
1
About the complex
We offer apartments with panoramic views of the sea and the Princes’Islands.
The residence features restaurants and cafes, a cinema, kids' playrooms, a gym, shops, a garage and a parking, around-the-clock security.
Completion - June, 2023.Facilities and equipment in the house
- "Smart home" system
Appropriate for obtaining Turkish citizenship.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the central area, close to a metro station, a tram stop and E5 highway.
- Taksim Square - 15 minutes
- Airport - 38 km
- Highway - 1 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes