Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 232,357
About the complex
We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the city.
The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, concierge service, a conference room, restaurants and cafes, a parking, around-the-clock security, a green area.
Completion - 2024.Facilities and equipment in the house
- Built-in kitchen appliances
- Air conditioning in the living rooms
The property is located in a prestigious area, at the intersection of E5 and E80 highways.
- Nearest metro station - 3 minutes walk
- Metrobus station - 7 minutes
- Shopping mall - 10 minutes
- Airport - 15 minutes
- Universities - 3 minutes
- International schools - 3 minutes
New building location
