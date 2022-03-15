Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey

Our company want to offer you a new project which located in Oba. This complex consist of 1 block with 5 floors. Each floor has 8 apartments. Completion date - 15.03.2022 Entirely seaview project offers 1-room, 2-room and 4-room penthouse options. With privileges such as its own underpass to the sea and beach club, the project is very much ahead of others in the area, providing you with the comfort and security to enjoy the Mediterranean. With personal concierge ser- vices included, the project offers a privileged life to its residents with 24-hour front desk, home delivery and assistant services. Front desk, Concierge, Business Room, Library, Fitness Room, Spa Center, Open – Closed Garage, Open – Closed and Kids Pools, Kids’ Playroom, Hobby Room, Cinema and boxes Our projects promises its investors an ultra-luxurious life in Alanya. We are inviting you to own a residence to both enjoy its sea front location in Alanya, along with its unique sea view and to seize opportunities of living and investing.All residences in our project, which will receive special interior decoration support for each residence owner,will be delivered with AC and furniture. All decoration changes, which are to be carried out following the architecturalproject, are to be offered free of charge to the investors by our company. 1- 100 % CASH : 5% DISCOUNT 2- 30 % CASH , 70% INSTALLMENT UNTİLL MARCH 2022. 3- 50% CASH, 50% END OF THE PROJECT: 2% DISCOUNT 4- 20% CASH, 30% IN 6 MONHTS, 50% END OF THE PROJECT.