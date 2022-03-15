Residential complex Luxury and modern residence with a swimming pool and a conference room in a prestigious business area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 232,357
About the complex

We offer apartments with parking spaces and views of the city.

The residence features an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center, a Turkish bath, concierge service, a conference room, restaurants and cafes, a parking, around-the-clock security, a green area.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen appliances
  • Air conditioning in the living rooms
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a prestigious area, at the intersection of E5 and E80 highways.

  • Nearest metro station - 3 minutes walk
  • Metrobus station - 7 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • Airport - 15 minutes
  • Universities - 3 minutes
  • International schools - 3 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
