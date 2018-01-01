Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 157,408
About the complex
We offer apartments with terraces and views of the sea and the marina.
The residence features swimming pools, kids' playgrounds, green areas, a sauna and a Turkish bath, a gym, a cafe, a parking.
Completion - March, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to the Marmara Sea.
- Metrobus - 3 km
- Beach - 1 km
- School - 4 km
- City center - 40 km
- Shopping mall - 2 km
- University - 3 km
- Hospital - 3 km
- E-5 highway - 3 km
- Airport - 40 km
