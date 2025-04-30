Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 328,033
1 / 9
About the complex
We offer apartments with large terraces and view of the Marmara Sea and the lake.
The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, a gym, a parking.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, close to the beautiful marina and a large park.
- Metrobus - 3 km
- Beach - 5 km
- School - 3 km
- City center - 35 km
- Shopping center - 2 km
- University - 3 km
- Hospital - 3 km
- Bus stop - 300 meters
- E-5 highway - 3 km
- Airport - 40 km
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Seller agent
Licence: 1058348
Languages: English, Русский
UAE, Dubai
Send a request
Similar complexes
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Other complexes