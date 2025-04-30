Residential complex Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
  Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Apartments with terraces in a residence with swimming pools, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 328,033
About the complex

We offer apartments with large terraces and view of the Marmara Sea and the lake.

The residence features kids' playgrounds and sports grounds, walking paths, security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and a hamam, a gym, a parking.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most prestigious areas of Istanbul, close to the beautiful marina and a large park.

  • Metrobus - 3 km
  • Beach - 5 km
  • School - 3 km
  • City center - 35 km
  • Shopping center - 2 km
  • University - 3 km
  • Hospital - 3 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • E-5 highway - 3 km
  • Airport - 40 km
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kucyukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 81 to 158.89 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
Apartment building Investicionnyy proekt v Mersine Erdemli
Merdivenlikuyu, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

PRICES OF SHOK!!! NEW PROJECT
START: 04/30/2023 
1 + 1 From 48000 euros - 62m2
2 + 1 from 75000 euros – 89 m2
2 blocks of 14 floors
•    Open parking
•    Pool
•    Children's playground
•    Conversations
•    Turkish baths
•    Barbecue
Located in Kocahasanlıdadır, WESTERN ERDEMLI
On each floor in block A there are 7 apartments, in block B there are 14 apartments.
End Date: 04/30/2025
Initial contribution of 50%, installment for 18 months is possible.        

Want more information, write!
Residential quarter New project in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Emerald Paradise designed for people who wants to feel himself in comfort.  Emerald Paradise is located in Avsallar, which is home to the nicest beach of Alanya.Avsallar is located 22 Km from the centre of Alanya and is an area where there are many 5 star hotels, beach clubs and luxury residences. Avsallar is the fastest developing and the area most suited for investments of Alanya and Antalya. Avsallar is situated close to new shopping centres, restaurants and vibrant daily life. It is only a ten minute walk from your apartments to Alanya’s most beautiful beach located 900 metres away. Another advantage of Avsallar is that it is only 50 minutes from the Alanya-Gazipaşa airport. Gazipaşa Airport is developing each year and more and more flights too many different countries are becoming available, it also increases the economic value of the area. Emerald Paradise will consist of 234 apartments. Project consists of 144 one bedroom apartments, 64 two bedrooms (all with en-suite bathrooms) and 26 penthouse apartments. Facilities such as a gym, health and wellness spa centre, restaurant, games room, cinema, tennis court, kids club, swimming pools, barbeque area, and a shop are all available. It has placed the kids play ground, tennis court and barbeque area together, and they were placed 3 metres lower than the grade and thus ensuring the noise does not disturb those sunbathing and resting by the pool. Also this project will have underground parking for residents who has own cars.  For more information about Emerald Paradise you can call or write to our company and we'll try to realize your dream
