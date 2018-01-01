  1. Realting.com
  4. Residential complex Residential complex in the historic part of the city, near the cultural and art centers, Beyoglu, Istanbul, Turkey

Asmali Mescit Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 510,274
About the complex

The project is located in the promising and developing Beyoglu district. Despite the central location of the complex, the atmosphere for residents is calm and quiet.

Designed by renowned architect Han Tumertekin, winner of the Aga Khan Award. The residential complex combines traditional style and modernism in architecture.

Down payment is 50%, and installments for 18 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the historic part of the city, within walking distance of Taksim Avenue and Galataport . Nearby there are museums, theaters, schools, restaurants, bars, designer stores and art galleries.

Within walking distance of the Tomtom Club, the cultural, educational and entertainment hub with a patio restaurant.

Residential complex New low-rise residence with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a cafe.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a green area, close to the Bosphorus and highways.
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 103 to 304 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,300 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious!This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turkey
Distance to the sea 470 mDistance to the center 3500 mAntalya Airport 110 kmGazipasa Airport 40 kmDistance to markets 100 mPublic transport 150 m 17 apartments 1 + 12 apartments 1 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 12 apartments 2 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex2 apartments 3 + 1 duplex Swimming pool Winter pool Fitness Lobby Cafeteria Restroom Toilets and showers Sauna Security Cameras External lighting Smart phone to login Central satellite system Generator Water tank and hydrophore Underfloor heating systems in bathrooms Household appliances and air conditioning
