Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey

About the complex
A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery.
The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate villas.
For sale there are 54 apartments and 7 villas. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-3 bedrooms, balcony or terrace. Villas have 3 bedrooms.Location and nearby infrastructure
There are many educational institutions, hospitals, shopping centers and other necessary infrastructure in Kagithane.
The distance from the complex to some popular places:
- Istanbul Airport - 30 km
- Istinyepark Mall - 3.5 km
- Maslak Acibadem Hospital - 8 km
- Bosphorus Bridge - 7 km
- Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 6 km
In addition, within walking distance of the complex there are numerous bus stops and subway stations.
