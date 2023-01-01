  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 439,200
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

A new project in Kagithane in the European part of Istanbul, close to the river, surrounded by greenery.

The project is unique by reason of including commercial space (41 offices, 5 stores) for comfort of residents in addition to one residential building with apartments and seven separate villas.

For sale there are 54 apartments and 7 villas. Each apartment has a kitchen, living room, 1-2 bathrooms, 1-3 bedrooms, balcony or terrace. Villas have 3 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

There are many educational institutions, hospitals, shopping centers and other necessary infrastructure in Kagithane.

The distance from the complex to some popular places:

  • Istanbul Airport - 30 km
  • Istinyepark Mall - 3.5 km
  • Maslak Acibadem Hospital - 8 km
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 7 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 6 km

In addition, within walking distance of the complex there are numerous bus stops and subway stations.

New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex GREENS
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 140,000
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pool and fitness centre, next to Aydos Forest, Sanjaktepe, Istanbul, Turkey
Pasakoey, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v okruzhenii sosnovogo lesa - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residential complex in Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartments with balconies and terraces, with river views, Kagithane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 439,200
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Residential complex with its own landscaped area
Avsallar, Turkey
This multifunctional residential complex, consisting of two buildings, will be located on an area of ​​2.125 m2 in the Avsallar area. Avsallar is a small area of ​​Alanya which is located on the Mediterranean coast and is constantly striving for development. Due to its unique location close to pine forests, the air here is fresh at any time of the year. The prestige of Avsallar is due not only to its rich nature and favorable environment, but also to its developed infrastructure, as here you will find everything you need for comfortable living and recreation. On the private territory of the complex, the project provides for: an outdoor pool, a children's pool, a sauna, a transfer to the sea, a barbecue area, a basketball court, a tennis court, a generator, a gym, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and much more. The functionality of this project meets the needs of all categories of customers, since its main idea of ​​the concept is: "buy cheap - use everything." Compact functionally thought-out apartments of various sizes and infrastructure on the first floors will create a unique atmosphere in the complex, in which residents and guests can spend their time in comfortable conditions. In total, the complex provides for 42 apartments, layouts 1 + 1, 3 + 1 duplex.   Open pool Children's swimming pool Sauna Transfer to the sea Barbecue area Basketball playground Tennis court Generator Gym Kytaya playground Outdoor playground Wi-Fi throughout the complex CCTV Cameras   Start of construction: 01.01.2023 Completion date:01.06.2024   With an initial payment of 40%, an installment plan for the entire construction period of the complex is possible.
Residential complex Residential complex with 5 star infrastructure
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

New residential complex in Avsallar District is a five-minute walk from the sandy beach. The complex has 6 blocks. Complex infrastructure: exotic gardens, a huge pool, fitness room, sauna, Turkish hammam, children's playground, playroom, own beach.

The apartments are rented in a clean finish with a built-in kitchen, interior and entrance doors, plumbing.

Avsallar is 22 km from the center of Alanya. The main feature of Avsallar is the sandy gentle beaches. The distance from the sea will be only 650 meters.
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 50 to 175 m2. Distance to the sea 100 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Realting.com
Go