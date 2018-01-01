Residential complex Apartments with a panoramic view in a guarded residence with gardens and a conference room, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Guengoeren, Turkey
from € 396,373
About the complex

We offer high-quality apartments with a panoramic view of the city, the lake and the Marmara Sea.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a gym, a swimming pool, a cinema, gardens, a conference room, a sauna and a hamam, a games room, a lounge area.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the district at the border of the old town and the new part of Istanbul.

  • Hospital - 3.4 km
  • School - 550 meters
  • Tram stop - 550 meters
  • Metro station - 2.3 km
  • International Airport - 45 km
  • Shopping mall - 450 meters
Residential complex Residential complex with spacious apartments with the sea view, in the historic part of the city, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project will set a global example in fields such as proper restoration of historic buildings with a contemporary architectural approach.

The residential complex has 76 apartments, 36 loft apartments, 3 shops, indoor swimming pool, spa area, playground, technical service center, housekeeping services, gym, concierge service, parking space, open air cinema, dry cleaning service, Turkish bath, steam room, sauna, VIP car service, and car rental services.

The smart home infrastructure and a video surveillance system have been installed.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The residential complex is located in a central district with easy access to locations all around Istanbul and it is situated right at the heart of life with an extensive transportation network including alternatives such as sea, land and mass transportation as well as nearby educational institutions, hospitals and shopping malls.

Yedikule, a district named after the seven towers of Istanbul’s city walls, is considered as an open-air museum with its old Greek houses, fortress, and city walls. It preserves its value as a unique historic beauty.
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the developing area of Payallar near Alanya, close to all necessary infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free shuttle service is planned for residents of the complex. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. Complex combined the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse v zhivopisnom Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 240 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
