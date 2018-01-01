Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 463,912
About the complex
We offer spacious apartments with large windows and terraces.
The residence includes a business center with offices, conference rooms, concierge service. There is also around-the-clock security, a gym, a spa area (a sauna and a steam bath), a covered parking.Advantages
Guaranteed income of 6% for 2 years.
Suitable for citizenship.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the historic center of Istanbul, near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.
- Taksim Park - 600 meters (5 minutes)
- İstiklal Street - 800 meters (5 minutes)
- Metro station - 5 minutes walk
- Shopping mall - 900 meters
- İstanbul Convention and Exhibition Center - 550 meters
- Galatasaray Tram - 600 meters
- New Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes drive
New building location
