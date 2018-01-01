  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 463,912
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 5
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer spacious apartments with large windows and terraces.

The residence includes a business center with offices, conference rooms, concierge service. There is also around-the-clock security, a gym, a spa area (a sauna and a steam bath), a covered parking.

Advantages

Guaranteed income of 6% for 2 years.

Suitable for citizenship.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the historic center of Istanbul, near shops, restaurants, and entertainment.

  • Taksim Park - 600 meters (5 minutes)
  • İstiklal Street - 800 meters (5 minutes)
  • Metro station - 5 minutes walk
  • Shopping mall - 900 meters
  • İstanbul Convention and Exhibition Center - 550 meters
  • Galatasaray Tram - 600 meters
  • New Istanbul Airport - 40 minutes drive
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern Consept Residance,Maltepe
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 258,404
Residential complex Apartments with rich infrastructure
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartment with Mediterranean Sea View
Alanya, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Modern residence with a panoramic view of the city in the center of the business district of Sisli, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 463,912
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Zeray Future Deluxe City
Etimesgut, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Our project is located in Etimesgut, Ankara, in the most suitable new settlement area for
zoning and valuation. It is positioned as 4 blocks and 338 flats on an area of 20.000 m2. There
are normal flats starts from 1+1 to 4+1 and penthouse flats with pools. All of our 4+1 flats have
a Turkish Bath and sauna. There is a 24/7 security system in our project. In addition, there
are many activity areas such as spa, indoor pool, massage rooms, fitness, indoor and outdoor
children’s playgrounds, yoga, pilates, and cafe lounge as common areas.
Residential complex Zhiloy Kompleks v centre Alanii
Yaylali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

An ultra-sharp residential project in Buyukhasbahce, one of the most elite areas of Alanya, away from the bustle of the city, opposite the magnificent castle and the sea landscape..

Our project consists of two blocks and includes 18 apartments - apartments 1 + 1.2 + 1.3 + 1- duplex.

Buying an apartment in our project, you get the opportunity to live in the most beautiful, modern and luxurious apartments.
The project has characteristics that do not differ from a 5-star hotel. A special system of external and internal isolation compares our project favorably with most of these..Such insulation not only retains silence, but also protects heat in winter and cool in summer.

The social infrastructure of the complex includes:
carefully designed delightful garden, outdoor pool, garden sports equipment, camellias and barbecue facilities, 24-hour kaier system and security system around the complex, fitness center / gym, sauna, steam room, relaxation room, children's playground, parking lots.

Characteristic of apartments;
apartments 1 + 1 with an area of 46 to 48 m2 and will consist of 12 dec.
apartments 2 + 1 with an area of 70 m2 and will consist of 2 apartments.
apartments 3 + 1 with an area of 132-172 m2 4 apartments.
Residential complex Stroyaschiysya kompleks v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Realting.com
Go