Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey

Kargicak, Turkey

A new luxury residential complex with its own infrastructure and panoramic views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The house is located in an environmentally friendly area of Kargyjak, only 250 from the sea. During the construction of the complex, high quality standards, modern technologies and environmentally friendly materials are used.

Kargicak – a quiet area surrounded by coniferous forests, located on the Mediterranean coast at the foot of the Torro Mountains, 25 km from the airport, 3 km from the center of Mahmutlar and 15 km from the historical center of Alanya. In recent years, Kargyjak has become very popular among foreign buyers.

The residential complex consists of one 6-story block, in which 55 apartments of various layouts will be located, ranging from 63 to 262 sq.m. Apartments with 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedrooms. Including duplexes on 1-2 floors and penthouses on 6-7 floors. Ideal for those who value luxury and comfort in everyday life.

Infrastructure of the complex: outdoor pool, water park, children's pool, heated indoor pool, sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, massage room, fitness room, cinema, covered parking, tennis court, children's playground, barbecue area, central water treatment system, billiards, generator, video surveillance system and security 24/7.

In each apartment, electric shutters, a video damper system, warm floors in bathrooms and a flow water heater will be installed.