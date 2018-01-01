Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 900,516
About the complex
The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.Advantages
- Installment plan for 11 months with 50% initial payment.
- 15% discount for payment the whole amount at once.
- Suitable for citizenship.
The property is located between Belgrad Forest and two main business districts of Istanbul - Maslak and Levent. Due to its location close to TEM (E80) Highway, You can easily get to the central areas, the airport, and Bosphorus bridges.
- TEM Highway - 450 meters
- Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
- Bus stop - 400 meters
- Metro station - 2.6 km
- Park - 8 minutes
- Large shopping mall - 2 minutes
- University - 8 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 22 minutes
