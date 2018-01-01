  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 900,516

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 900,516
About the complex

The residence includes an apart-hotel (2 buildings), an office building and 3 blocks of flats. In the territory You'll find a landscaped park with fountains, a swimming pool, a gym, an underground parking.

Completion - 3rd quarter of 2023.

Advantages
  • Installment plan for 11 months with 50% initial payment.
  • 15% discount for payment the whole amount at once.
  • Suitable for citizenship.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Belgrad Forest and two main business districts of Istanbul - Maslak and Levent. Due to its location close to TEM (E80) Highway, You can easily get to the central areas, the airport, and Bosphorus bridges.

  • TEM Highway - 450 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 10 km
  • Bus stop - 400 meters
  • Metro station - 2.6 km
  • Park - 8 minutes
  • Large shopping mall - 2 minutes
  • University - 8 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 22 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Residence Avrupa Sakli Vadi with an apart-hotel and a park close to business districts of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 900,516
