Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 282,645
About the complex
We offer apartments with views of he sea and the city.
The residence features a lounge area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids; playground and a kindergarten, a basketball court, gardens, an artificial pond, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security.
Completion - April, 2024.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located close to bus stops and all necessary infrastructure.
- Hospital - 3 minutes
- Shopping mall - 10 minutes
- University - 10 minutes
- Supermarkets - 2 minutes
- Marina - 2 minutes
- Park - 5 minutes
- Market - 3 minutes
- Istanbul Airport - 30 km (45 minutes)
- Metrobus station - 5 minutes
- E-5 highway - 5 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
