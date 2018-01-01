  1. Realting.com
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 282,645
Residential complex New guarded residence with swimming pools, green areas and a fitness center, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with views of he sea and the city.

The residence features a lounge area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids; playground and a kindergarten, a basketball court, gardens, an artificial pond, a sauna and a hamam, a fitness center, around-the-clock security.

Completion - April, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to bus stops and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Hospital - 3 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
  • University - 10 minutes
  • Supermarkets - 2 minutes
  • Marina - 2 minutes
  • Park - 5 minutes
  • Market - 3 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 km (45 minutes)
  • Metrobus station - 5 minutes
  • E-5 highway - 5 minutes
