Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

Demirtas, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention the second part of our marine trilogy. Starfish – Starfish ( Starfish ). This is perhaps the cutest and cutest creature that lives in the depths of the sea.

Like Nautilus Starfish has been a source of inspiration for humanity in many areas . Among them is our beloved Patrick, friend of SpongeBob. When it comes to a starfish, it is impossible not to remember about it.

The complex will be built in Demirtash, 2 km from the sea, on a sublime hill with a wide southern facade. The construction of Starfish will begin on July 10, 2022, and the commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 30, 2023.

Starfish has distinctive features:

- Duplexes with chic panoramic sea views

- Luxurious garden duplexes with private pool and garden

- Pedestrian track to maintain everyday activity

- Playgrounds from Zera Kids

- Winter garden and many other amenities so you can enjoy the rainy weather...

Book your place at Starfish at starting prices before the birth of the legend. This is the starting point for reliable and profitable investments.

Welcome to Starfish!

Types of apartments in STARFISH:

Apartments 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 )

Garden duplexes 2 + 1 ( 61.5 – 80 m2 )

Duplexes 2 + 1 ( 75.5 – 85.5 m2 )

Start of construction: 07/10/2022

End of construction: 12/30/2023

Location STARFISH:

Distance to the sea – 2000 m

Antalya Airport – 145 km

Gazipasha Airport – 20 km

Alanya Center – 20 km

Antalya Center – 155 km

Distance to the center of Demirtash – 600 m

Distance to the medical center – 500 meters

Distance to the veterinarian – 350 meters

Complex infrastructure:

Pool

Children's pool

Water slides

Barbecue zone and snow bar

Multifunctional playground:

basketball court

football field

Open children's playground

Pedestrian track

Winter garden

Video surveillance system

Bicycle Parking

Parking for cars

Generator

Multifunctional room:

conference room

gala events room

table football

darts

Indoor pool

Hammam

Sauna

Steam room

Fitness

Cinema

Indoor Playground

Elevator

Apartment Features at STARFISH

Steel door

Interior doors designed to fit the concept

Kitchen headset

Kitchen sink – mixer

Granite worktop in the kitchen

Central satellite system

Video Intercom

PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )

Granite floor

Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom

Furniture in the bathroom

sink in the bathroom – mixer

Point and LED Lighting

Wiring for air conditioning

Payment Options and Benefits of STARFISH