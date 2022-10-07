  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,248,348
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
1 / 13
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer apartments with a view of Belgrade Forest.

The residence features around-the-clock security, a lounge area, an outdoor swimming pool, shops, a gym, a hamam and a sauna, gardens, a kids' playground, a parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most modern and luxury areas of the city, surrounded by Belgrade Forest, 10 minutes drive from the Bosphorus and the downtown.

  • Hospital - 5.3 km
  • School - 550 meters
  • Metro station - 1.1 km
  • Istanbul International Airport - 35 km
  • Nearest shopping mall - 350 meters
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with garden and lake view, near Çamlıca Tower, Umraniye, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 129,900
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kompleks na etape stroitelstva - Verhnyaya Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Residence with a swimming pool and a gym in a prestigious area of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,248,348
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Premium-proekt na 2 beregovoy linii v rayone Tosmur - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 190 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Chai River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area.
Apartment building Beylikduzu Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment

Why this property؟ It is within a privileged location in the Yakuplu neighborhood, one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Beylikdüzü. An investment opportunity near the most significant infrastructure projects in Turkey. It is next to the main transportation lines and close to public utilities and services. It is a family compound with spacious apartments and integrated social facilities. It has luxurious apartments with stunning views of the Marmara Sea and landscape.
Residential complex STARFISH
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

We present to your attention the second part of our marine trilogy. Starfish – Starfish ( Starfish ). This is perhaps the cutest and cutest creature that lives in the depths of the sea.

Like Nautilus Starfish has been a source of inspiration for humanity in many areas . Among them is our beloved Patrick, friend of SpongeBob. When it comes to a starfish, it is impossible not to remember about it.

The complex will be built in Demirtash, 2 km from the sea, on a sublime hill with a wide southern facade. The construction of Starfish will begin on July 10, 2022, and the commissioning of the complex is scheduled for December 30, 2023.

Starfish has distinctive features:

- Duplexes with chic panoramic sea views

- Luxurious garden duplexes with private pool and garden

- Pedestrian track to maintain everyday activity

- Playgrounds from Zera Kids

- Winter garden and many other amenities so you can enjoy the rainy weather...

Book your place at Starfish at starting prices before the birth of the legend. This is the starting point for reliable and profitable investments.

 Welcome to Starfish!

 

Types of apartments in STARFISH: 

Apartments 1 + 1 ( 40 m2 )

Garden duplexes 2 + 1 ( 61.5 – 80 m2 )

Duplexes 2 + 1 ( 75.5 – 85.5 m2 )

 

Start of construction: 07/10/2022

End of construction: 12/30/2023

 

Location STARFISH:

  • Distance to the sea – 2000 m
  • Antalya Airport – 145 km
  • Gazipasha Airport – 20 km
  • Alanya Center – 20 km
  • Antalya Center – 155 km
  • Distance to the center of Demirtash – 600 m
  • Distance to the medical center – 500 meters
  • Distance to the veterinarian – 350 meters

Complex infrastructure:

  • Pool
  • Children's pool
  • Water slides
  • Barbecue zone and snow bar
  • Multifunctional playground:
  • basketball court
  • football field
  • Open children's playground
  • Pedestrian track
  • Winter garden
  • Video surveillance system
  • Bicycle Parking
  • Parking for cars
  • Generator
  • Multifunctional room:
  • conference room
  • gala events room
  • table football
  • darts
  • Indoor pool
  • Hammam
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Fitness
  • Cinema
  • Indoor Playground
  • Elevator

Apartment Features at STARFISH

  • Steel door
  • Interior doors designed to fit the concept
  • Kitchen headset
  • Kitchen sink – mixer
  • Granite worktop in the kitchen
  • Central satellite system
  • Video Intercom
  • PVC windows and balcony doors ( double glazing )
  • Granite floor
  • Ceramic wall cover in the bathroom
  • Furniture in the bathroom
  • sink in the bathroom – mixer
  • Point and LED Lighting
  • Wiring for air conditioning

Payment Options and Benefits of STARFISH

  • 4% discount at 100% payment
  • 2% discount when paying 60% of the cost
  • Interest-free installment for 12 months with an initial contribution of 35% of the cost.
Realting.com
Go