Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
from € 948,000
1
About the complex
We offer apartments and penthouses with different layouts.
The residence features concierge service, a parking, a spa area with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a children's playground, a cinema, a bar, a laundry.Advantages
Available installments: 50% upon purchase, 50% — within 6 months.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in the heart of the city, close to a five-star hotel, restaurants and places of interest.
- Bus stop - 150 meters
- Metro station - 1 km
- Shopping mall - 1.8 km
- Beşiktaş (Dolmabahçe, marinas, parks) - 2.3 km
- Taksim - 2.4 km
- Levent - 4.7 km
- Istanbul International Airport - 35 minutes
- Historic center of Istanbul - 25 minutes
New building location
Marmara Region, Turkey
