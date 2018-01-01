  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 948,000
About the complex

We offer apartments and penthouses with different layouts.

The residence features concierge service, a parking, a spa area with a swimming pool, a fitness center, a children's playground, a cinema, a bar, a laundry.

Advantages

Available installments: 50% upon purchase, 50% — within 6 months.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the heart of the city, close to a five-star hotel, restaurants and places of interest.

  • Bus stop - 150 meters
  • Metro station - 1 km
  • Shopping mall - 1.8 km
  • Beşiktaş (Dolmabahçe, marinas, parks) - 2.3 km
  • Taksim - 2.4 km
  • Levent - 4.7 km
  • Istanbul International Airport - 35 minutes
  • Historic center of Istanbul - 25 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with a swimming pool, a kids' playground and a cinema in the center of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 948,000
