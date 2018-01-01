Residential complex New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New guarded residence with a hotel and lounge areas near a metro station and a highway, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 396,556

About the complex

We offer different apartments with storerooms.

The residence consists of 4 buildings (2 office buildings, 1 block of flats, a hotel) and features elevators, a terrace of the 10th floor, collective work

areas, a roof-top bar, an outdoor cinema, a yoga studio and an outdoor gym, arbours and recreational areas, barbecue areas, outdoor and indoor lounge areas, concierge service, around-the-clock security, a garage and a parking.

Completion - September, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart home" system
  • Air conditioning
  • High ceilings (2.8 meters)
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of a metro station. Schools, universities, hospitals, shopping and entertainment centers are within 5 km.

  • TEM Highway - 2 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge - 7 km
  • Istanbul Airport - 31 km
Location




