Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 345,423
About the complex

We offer furnished and serviced apartments.

The residence consists of two high-rise buildings and features a spa, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, restaurants.

Advantages

Guaranteed income for 20 years.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located close to the city center and main highways and 30 minutes from Istanbul Airport.

  • E-80 highway - 5 minutes drive
  • New metro station - 100 meters
  • Large shopping mall and business park - 4 km
  • New airport - 30 km
  • Historic center Fatih - 20 km
Similar complexes
Residential complex Residential complex with shops and gym, close to airport and metro station, Kartal, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v Evropeyskom Stambule - rayon Kyuchyukchekmedzhe
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Zhiloy proekt v samom centre Stambula - rayon Eyyupsultan
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment building FER Superior Suites
Marmara Region, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Zera Panorama 1
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 74,000
40 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2020
Developer: Zera Homes

We present our own project of «Zera Homes». Look for affordable apartments for rent? Or you want to buy a budget option for family vacation and life without paying for unnecessary infrastructure? So our offer is for you! The new complex is under construction, only 400 m from the Mediterranean Sea, with low electricity bills but high-quality surfaces in the developed environmentally friendly district of Alanya - Mahmutlare! Discover the new residential complex «Zera Panorama 1»!

In the not so large, cozy area of the complex there will be a lot of greenery, an outdoor pool with parasols and sun loungers, an electric generator. A caretaker takes care of the house to solve current problems. The area of the complex is fenced and developed. Satellite television will work. The complex offers apartments 2 + 1, 1 + 1, 1 + 1 duplex, te open living room availability kitchen in American style, bedroom, bathroom, large balcony and hallway. The apartments are spacious, clean and turnkey and equipped with a kitchen set and headlights. The bathrooms include all important hydraulic installations, cranes and glass showers. The floor and walls are tiled with beautiful tiles. And also a headset for bathroom and Ndash; Mirror and wardrobe. The area of the apartments is 40 to 76 square meters. Meter.

All apartments offer a beautiful view of the Toros Mountains and the city. The main advantage of this residence, a great location in the center of the Mahmutlar district, is at the same time the proximity to the sea and the wonderful boulevard by the sea, which is so pleasant to walk and the elegant nature of Alanya admires sport, cycling and running.

Near the complex is a developed urban infrastructure that is necessary for a comfortable life: shops, pharmacies, post offices, cafes, hospitals, banks. As well as keep public transportation. On Saturdays there is an exit bazaar with a large selection of vegetables, fruits, rural products and sweets. And above all, the advantage of buying an apartment during the construction phase is that - this is not an interest-free payment - 30% is paid at the same time and the rest is paid for six months. This is a very profitable option to buy real estate in Turkey because the price in the construction phase is 30% lower. You can choose any option with a view of any side of the world. While there are not that many options in the construction phase.

Construction begins on the 25th. December 2019 and ends in December 2020.

Project «Zera Panorama 1» with «Zera Homes» - This is a place for those who choose a mental, relaxing holiday and a life in Alanya for themselves and their families. Don't miss your chance to get this property in Turkey! We are happy to answer all questions about life and real estate in Alanya!

Residence New Life
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 175,000
76–135 m² 5 apartments
Completion date: 2023

NEW LIFE Complex - Alanya, Both

We present to your attention a new ultra-modern complex, the construction of which we began in Alanya in the Oba region, only 1.8 km from the Mediterranean Sea. The social infrastructure of the district is within walking distance of cafes, supermarkets, schools, medical facilities.

The complex is a modern-style house with high-quality artistic illumination. In the center of the territory there will be light-dynamic fountains.

  • The complex has 3 blocks - 5 floors
  • 80 apartments
  • The area of the plot is 5001 sq.m.
  • 1 + 1 with an area of 50 sq.m. up to 55 sq.m.,
  • 2 + 1 with an area of 75.5 sq.m. up to 80 sq.m.,
  • 2 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 95 sq.m.
  • 4 + 1 duplexes ranging in size from 135 sq.m.

COMPLEX STATUS:

  • 1.8 meters to the sea
  • 1 km from the State Hospital
  • 400 meters to the new Antalya-Mersin highway
  • 1.5 km to the Metro hypermarket
  • 4 km. from the center of Alanya
  • 35 km from Alanya International Airport – Gazipasha
  • 135 km from Antalya International Airport

INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE COMPLEX:

  • outdoor pool
  • indoor pool
  • hammam
  • sauna
  • gym
  • open air fitness
  • massage room
  • game room
  • children's park
  • closed children's playroom
  • cafe and restaurant
  • meeting room
  • service to the beach shuttle
  • relaxation room
  • arbors in the territory
  • barbecue area
  • complex ranger services
  • security 7/24 and video surveillance cameras
  • open car parking
  • electric generator
  • fenced area

IN THE COST OF QUARTER INCLUDED:

  • Input steel door
  • Interior doors
  • Kitchen headset with countertop 
  • Floor – ceramic tiles
  • Walls painted with ecological paint
  • Sliding balcony doors, aluminum profile
  • Windows made of high quality PVC.
  • Basic and point lighting
  • Equipped bathroom with plumbing, furniture and shower
  • Air conditioning findings
  • TV cable
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies

 

Start date: February 2022

Completion Date: June 2023

 

This project combines quality, comfort and accessibility. At the start of construction, you have the opportunity to purchase apartments at a bargain price with interest-free installment payments before the end of construction. Initial installment of 50%. 
Residential quarter Apartamenty 1 1 ot 57 2 m2 Premium klassa
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Turkey, Alanya, OBA
BEST HOME Developer, DOWN TOWN Residential Complex 4 Enclosures on 4 floors To the Sea: 350m

🏡 Apartments: 1 + 1 - from 57.2 ( m2 ) From 255.000 € 2 + 1 - Duplex - from 120.8 ( m2 ) From 480.0 €.
Start of construction: December 2022.
Commissioning: December 2024.

🌏 Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool 440m2 • Jacuzzi • Children's pool • Playground • Lobby-Cafe 110m2 • Indoor pool • VİP-SPA • Turkish bath • Sauna • Massage rooms • Recreation Area • Gym • Children's Gaming Room • Cafe 266m2 • Open Parking • Closed Parking • Wi-Fi Zone • Satellite TV • Territory Highlight • Generator Equipment  

Furnishing in Apartments: ✅ Built-in furniture in the kitchen and bathrooms. ✅ Built-in wardrobe in the hallway ✅ Full household appliances package ✅ Air conditioning in each room ✅ Floor heating in bathrooms + Plumbing 🔥 Suitable for Turkish citizenship 🔥
👉 Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. QUARTERS FOR THE STAGE OF CONSTRUCTION FOR THE PURPOSE OF THE SAME. A VARGE BASIS OF PRIMARY AND SECONDARY HOUSING ON THE MOST BENEFITS WITH HIGH RENT INCOME. CONDITIONED AT ALL STAGES OF THE MADE AND HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Villa Antalya. Villa Alanya. Real Estate Turkey

