Residential complex Modern residence with swimming pools and a spa in a business area, close to the center of Istanbul, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from € 74,000

40 m² 1 apartment

Completion date: 2020

We present our own project of «Zera Homes». Look for affordable apartments for rent? Or you want to buy a budget option for family vacation and life without paying for unnecessary infrastructure? So our offer is for you! The new complex is under construction, only 400 m from the Mediterranean Sea, with low electricity bills but high-quality surfaces in the developed environmentally friendly district of Alanya - Mahmutlare! Discover the new residential complex «Zera Panorama 1»!

In the not so large, cozy area of the complex there will be a lot of greenery, an outdoor pool with parasols and sun loungers, an electric generator. A caretaker takes care of the house to solve current problems. The area of the complex is fenced and developed. Satellite television will work. The complex offers apartments 2 + 1, 1 + 1, 1 + 1 duplex, te open living room availability kitchen in American style, bedroom, bathroom, large balcony and hallway. The apartments are spacious, clean and turnkey and equipped with a kitchen set and headlights. The bathrooms include all important hydraulic installations, cranes and glass showers. The floor and walls are tiled with beautiful tiles. And also a headset for bathroom and Ndash; Mirror and wardrobe. The area of the apartments is 40 to 76 square meters. Meter.

All apartments offer a beautiful view of the Toros Mountains and the city. The main advantage of this residence, a great location in the center of the Mahmutlar district, is at the same time the proximity to the sea and the wonderful boulevard by the sea, which is so pleasant to walk and the elegant nature of Alanya admires sport, cycling and running.

Near the complex is a developed urban infrastructure that is necessary for a comfortable life: shops, pharmacies, post offices, cafes, hospitals, banks. As well as keep public transportation. On Saturdays there is an exit bazaar with a large selection of vegetables, fruits, rural products and sweets. And above all, the advantage of buying an apartment during the construction phase is that - this is not an interest-free payment - 30% is paid at the same time and the rest is paid for six months. This is a very profitable option to buy real estate in Turkey because the price in the construction phase is 30% lower. You can choose any option with a view of any side of the world. While there are not that many options in the construction phase.

Construction begins on the 25th. December 2019 and ends in December 2020.

Project «Zera Panorama 1» with «Zera Homes» - This is a place for those who choose a mental, relaxing holiday and a life in Alanya for themselves and their families. Don't miss your chance to get this property in Turkey! We are happy to answer all questions about life and real estate in Alanya!