Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey

Beyobasi, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

« Sestiz Kennet », or « Quiet Paradise ». The cozy city of Gazipasha, located 40 km east of Alanya, was called such a poetic phrase in Turkey. Washed from the south by the Mediterranean Sea, and fed from the north by the Taurus Mountains, this picturesque region is ideal for those who would like to live away from the spa bustle among wild beaches and the bays of pristine beauty.

It was here, like nowhere else, that our new residential complex was able to successfully settle down. An elite 10-story complex 1000 meters from the sea coast – is your key to a measured and comfortable life surrounded by majestic mountain and pacifying sea landscapes.

Various layouts are offered at your choice: 2 + 1 ( 101 sq.m ) as well as duplexes 2 + 1 ( 150 sq.m ) and 3 + 1 ( from 190 sq.m ).

Project deadline: December 30, 2023.