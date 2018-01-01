  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey

Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey

Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 290,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.

The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Metro station - 5 minutes
  • Metrobus station - 10 minutes
  • Hospital - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 290,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v zhivopisnom rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 126 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2600 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential complex Proekt v samoy centralnoy tochke rayona Eyyupsultan Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Eyupsultan district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 114.58 to 300.88 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 48 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
