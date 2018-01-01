Residential complex Residence with swimming pools, a spa and a parking, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 290,000
About the complex
We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the city.
The residence features shops, a 5-level parking, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a gym, a spa, a sauna, a yoga studio.Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located near cafes, restaurants, universities and all necessary infrastructure.
- Metro station - 5 minutes
- Metrobus station - 10 minutes
- Hospital - 10 minutes
- Shopping mall - 10 minutes
New building location
